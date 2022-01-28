Marie-Laure Fleury appointed General Manager of Four Seasons Ten Trinity Square

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square has announced the appointment of Marie-Laure Fleury as General Manager.

In her new role, Fleury will oversee day-to-day operations of the hotel, residences and private members’ club.

Fleury, who is a French native, originally joined Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in 2017 as Pre-Opening and Opening Hotel Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Tunis.

Her new role sees Fleury join her third Four Seasons property, having spent the last two years as Hotel Manager of the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney.

Previously in her career, Fleury has acted as Hotel Manager for the Boathouse and Trisara resorts in Phuket, Thailand, and as Resident Manager for Shangri-La properties in Malaysia and the Philippines.

Marie-Laure Fleury commented: “London is a diverse city and has a lot to offer in terms of hotels and restaurants. It’s a great time to move to the city and I’m enjoying getting to know the local area surrounding Ten Trinity Square.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the team to continue to evolve and show that we are passionate about delivering the best possible experience for our guests.”

Fleury replaces Vincent Hoogewijs, who left the hotel in May 2021 after three years in the role.

She will be the property’s third General Manager in the five years since it opened under the management of Charlie Parker.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square is home to a mixture of 100 guest rooms and suites, as well as a spa and two restaurants: Michelin-starred La Dame de Pic which is headed up by world-renowned chef Anne-Sophie Pic and Mei Ume, an upmarket Chinese and Japanese concept.