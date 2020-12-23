Marine & Lawn Collection

Location: Scotland

Properties: Three

OPENING DATE: Spring / summer 2021

Marine & Lawn Collection is a portfolio of high-end golf resorts, with three new properties opening this year in Scotland.

The three properties positioned along the historic Scottish golf coast include, Rusacks St Andrews in St Andrews, Scotland; Marine North Berwick in North Berwick, Scotland; and The Marine Hotel in Troon, Scotland.

Marine North Berwick, opening in spring, was previously Macdonald Marine Hotel & Spa, and is undergoing an extensive renovation before reopening later this year. The 89-bedroom hotel will comprise two F&B concepts, meeting and events spa, a spa and fitness centre.

Marine Troon will open in the summer and will feature 89 bedrooms, two new F&B concepts, plus extensive fitness and spa facilities. The hotel was previously The Marine Hotel.

Rusacks St Andrews will debut with 114 bedrooms, plus a rooftop bar and restaurants overlooking the 18th hole of the Old Course at St Andrews.