Marshall CDP sells Hotel Brooklyn to fuel further Bespoke expansion

Manchester’s Hotel Brooklyn has been sold to new owners.

Marshall CDP, represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team, has agreed the sale of the New York-themed hotel in an off-market process.

The 189-bedroom hotel, which opened in February 2020, will continue to be operated by Bespoke Hotels but will allow the management company and Marshall CDP to focus on further expansion together.

Hotel Brooklyn’s second site in Leicester is already scheduled to open in early 2022.

Thomas Greenall, CEO of Bespoke Hotels, commented: “The deal enables Bespoke and Marshall CDP to strengthen their commitment to developing more sites together with the opening of Hotel Brooklyn Leicester scheduled for early 2022.”

Oliver Heywood, associate director in Cushman & Wakefield’s Hospitality team, said: “Despite the Covid pandemic, this sale demonstrates investor appetite for Manchester remains strong for quality city centre assets of this nature. Hotel Brooklyn is a unique hotel and concept that is positioned in the upscale lifestyle sector of the market which continues to grow and thrive in Manchester.”