Martin Blake appointed Head Chef of The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath

The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, Bath has announced the appointment of Martin Blake as its new Head Chef.

Blake will lead his team in developing a new, farm-to-fork menu for the hotel’s flagship Dower House Restaurant, including a range of classic British dishes and afternoon tea options using locally sourced produce and suppliers.

Having recently joined the team, Blake brings over 12 years’ experience in hospitality to the role.

He has previously held positions at some of the South West’s top hotels and restaurants including Bath Priory, Homewood Park and The Manor House.

Blake has also won several accolades throughout his culinary career, including Chef vs Chef Silver (2013 and 2015) and Gold (2014), as well as Somerset Best Chef 2014.

He was also a South West Chef of the Year Finalist in 2016 and 2017.

Blake commented: “I am absolutely thrilled to be welcomed onboard the team at such an iconic hotel.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with my team to create some show-stopping dishes while continuing to maintain a five-star service and deliver an unrivalled experience for our loyal guests.”

Lorraine Jarvie, General Manager of The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa Bath, added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin Blake to the team at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa.

“I am very much looking forward to working with him and to see how we can take the Dower House Restaurant and its menu in a new direction, while being at the forefront of sustainability and maintaining our relationships with local suppliers.”

The Dower House Restaurant is due to undergo a major refurbishment programme this spring, which is anticipated to be completed by summer 2022.

The hotel says “guests will be invited to experience stylish new decor and interiors and sample the new fine-dining menu, while continuing to look out on to our pristine gardens.”