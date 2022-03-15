Applications open to become a Master Innholder – here’s how to apply

Industry professionals once again have the opportunity to become a Master Innholder, as applications have opened to senior hoteliers in the UK ‘dedicated to the future of the hospitality industry.’

Senior hoteliers are encouraged to apply to become members of the Master Innholders to help champion the development and education of the next generation in hospitality.

As an organisation, the Master Innholders is committed to promoting education and development within the hotel sector through programmes such as the Master Innholders Aspiring Leaders Diploma, the Innholders Scholarship, the Hotel Leadership Conference, MIDAS and their mentoring scheme.

Applications are sought from recognised leaders in hotel management from both the independent and group sectors, whether as a successful General Manager, Managing Director, Chief Executive or Proprietor.

Applicants are also required to demonstrate a minimum experience of five years in significant hotel general management during their career to date, as a General Manager or Senior Hotel Manager of larger hotels of standing.

Applicants must be based in the UK and are likely to be members of the Institute of Hospitality, or other professional bodies.

They are also expected to be making a significant contribution to the work of industry organisations and/or industry training and education initiatives at local, regional or national level.

David Morgan-Hewitt FIH MI, Chairman of the Master Innholders, commented: “On behalf of the Master Innholders, we are excited to invite new members to our organisation to continue the fantastic work we have been doing to support the wider hospitality industry, particularly through a challenging few years. I would personally encourage any senior hotelier who is passionate about the future of hospitality to consider applying.”

Applications close on 23 March 2022 and you can apply by filling out the application form on the Master Innholder website.