Master Innholders Hotel Leadership Conference to return as live event in January

The 28th Master Innholders Hotel Leadership Conference is to return as a live event in January 2022.

The two-day conference is themed Bolder, Braver, Better, and will take place on January 17-18 at Park Plaza London Riverbank.

Speakers include bestselling Legacy author and business consultant James Kerr; award-winning broadcaster and author Jez Rose; diversity and inclusion specialist Asif Sadiq MBE, who is senior vice president and head of equity and inclusion at WarnerMedia International, and leading sustainability strategy adviser Sue Garrard.

Hospitality leaders UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls OBE and Tim Stoyle, UK head of hotels at Savills will also join the speaker line-up to share the latest insight for the industry.

Hotel Leadership Conference chair James B. Clarke FIH MI said: “Given the challenges we all faced over the last 18 months now more than ever it is so important for us to come together, to share and to learn as an industry.

“Hoteliers of all levels, as well as our esteemed Master Innholders, St Julian Scholars, MIALD graduates and suppliers to the sector are warmly welcomed to attend and be part of the event, which will challenge our audience, guide our future strategies, and give us the tools as hoteliers to be more agile and flexible in future trading environment.”

Tickets are now on sale and hoteliers are urged to book a place to enable them to find out how to operate more consciously, innovate more efficiently, and grow effectively.

The hotelier rate for the two-day conference and dinner is £475, the corporate rate is £775, and Master Innholder and St Julian Scholar member rates are £375 with a 50% discount for Master Innholders Aspiring Leader Diploma (MIALD) graduates.

An early bird team offer of 4 tickets for the price of 3 is available until 12 November 2021.