Master Innholders to host year-long programme of free events to support industry bounce back

The Master Innholders is reinforcing its existing industry support to provide every hotel professional working in the UK valuable opportunities to network, learn and develop, after one of the industry’s most challenging periods in its history.

In addition to the existing education and training opportunities Master Innholders provides through the Innholder Scholarships, Aspiring Leaders Diploma and Leading Through The Revival webinar series, the organisation will be hosting a year-long programme of free events, titled ‘Hoteliers – Battered But Not Beaten’, to support hoteliers from all corners of the sector.

Open to all hotel professionals, regardless of location, role, experience or property size, the full programme of activity will be launched during a one week between 22 and 26 March.

Story continues below Advertisement

Inspiring speakers and industry-leading specialists will host forward-thinking sessions covering topics such as finance, sales & marketing, people, leadership and more.

Following the launch, free monthly online events will take place to continue the learning, networking and development.

David Morgan-Hewitt, chairman of the Master Innholders and managing director of The Goring, said: “The ‘Hoteliers – Battered But Not Beaten’ initiative is a new programme to follow on from our existing Leading Through The Revival webinar series, which was viewed and utilised by over 3,000 hospitality professionals. Through spearheading and delivering a host of additional development events to the industry throughout 2021, we will offer accessible, support to educate and inspire the hospitality professionals leading our wonderful industry.

“This has been a catastrophic year for hospitality and every hospitality business and professional has been battered by the challenges, however, I firmly believe that by working together and supporting each other, we will not be beaten. We will come back stronger and more resilient, paving the way to a truly bright and prosperous future for hospitality.”

The annual Hotel Leadership Conference will not take place in 2021 but instead will return in January 2022 for an inspirational two-day event in London.