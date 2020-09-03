Master Innholders welcomes six hotel professionals as latest members

The Master Innholders has invited six of the country’s top hoteliers to join its ranks, one of the highest honours in the industry.

The group bestows the award of Master Innholder only once per year.

Applicants of the membership take part in a rigorous application process, including 1500-word essay on their values and evidence of their involvement in the industry and this year, due to the challenges posed by Covid-19, a virtual interview process with current members of the organisation.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year’s new members are: Andrew Brown, general manager at Fairmont Windsor Park; Ian Edwards, chief executive of The Celtic Collection; Andy Roger, resort director at Cameron House; Rohaise Rose-Bristow, co-owner of The Torridon; Tom Waldron-Lynch, general manager at De Vere Orchard Hotel and East Midlands Conference Centre; and Knut Wylde, general manager at The Berkeley.

They will now take part in the organisations effort to inspire and encourage the next generation of hotel professionals through the Master Innholders educational opportunities and mentoring scheme.

Commenting on the newest members, chairman of the Master Innholders and managing director of Exclusive Collection, Danny Pecorelli FIH MI, said: “After an incredibly challenging start to the year, I’m delighted to see our membership grow with these six dedicated professionals.

“Now more than ever, we need to collaborate and develop together as an industry and I’m excited to work alongside these ambitious hoteliers and support our hospitality peers through our virtual events, educational programmes and mentoring opportunities.”