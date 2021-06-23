MasterChef finalist drives launch of The Lawn restaurant at new hotel in North Berwick

MasterChef: The Professionals’ Chris Niven is to spearhead the launch of a new dining experience at Marine North Berwick.

Niven will open The Lawn restaurant and bar and lounge, The Bass Rock, with the two new eateries being developed and operated by White Rabbit Projects, whose hospitality portfolio includes Lina Stores, Kricket and Island Poké.

The hotel, which is part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, welcomed Niven to the role of executive chef four months ago, from The Fairmont, St Andrews, where he had been for almost two years.

The Lawn will be Marine North Berwick’s more formal offering, while The Lawn will provide an all-day, seasonal, a la carte menu. The team is also looking to recruit 50 members of staff for both front and back of house.

Chris Niven comments: “I am thrilled to be launching the dining concepts for such an iconic property like Marine North Berwick. I have been championing Scottish produce for 20 years now, so getting to work with the fantastic local suppliers around East Lothian is a really exciting prospect.”

In 2020, Niven reached the semi-finals of National Chef of The Year; in 2017 he made his TV debut in MasterChef: The Professionals, again reaching the semi-final round and he is currently down to the semi-finals of the inaugural Tasting Spoon Chef of The Year Award.

Marine North Berwick has been a hotel since 1876 and has now been revamped as part of the Marine & Lawn collection.

Part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection, which is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, Marine North Berwick will be joined by two additional Scottish golf properties: Rusacks St Andrews in July 2021 and Marine Troon when it relaunches and joins the collection in spring 2022.