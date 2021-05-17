MASTERCLASS: Reopening safely, profitably and with a smile

As hotels across the country reopen indoor facilities today for the first time in five months, we bring you a special masterclass to help arm your staff with the right customer service tools to welcome guests back with a smile.

In a video special, we speak with Monica Or, founder of Star Quality Hospitality Consultancy to discover her top tips on how staff can still deliver exceptional service within the parameters of Covid restrictions and ensure guests are dazzled and delighted to step back inside.