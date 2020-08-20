Masterplan to create new hotel, outdoor cinema and micro-distillery in Cornwall revealed

The owner of a 114-acre farm in Cornwall has set his sights on expansion after detailing plans to develop a new hotel, spa and leisure facilities on site.

Will Herrmann owns Trefresa Farm, Rock and has submitted a proposal to create a new tourism-led, mixed-use development that would comprise a 17-bedroom boutique hotel, 100-cover restaurant, a spa, outdoor cinema and a micro-distillery, alongside the farm business.

Plans show that the resort would also include further accommodation across three different buildings with 12 bedrooms, and 19 lodges – five three bedroom, nine two-bedroom and five one bedroom.

There would also be two treehouses, a vast garden with water ponds and a 100-space car park.

The application reads: “The proposed development area comprises the former buildings and yard to Trefresa Farm.”

A pre-application has been submitted by Laurence Associates on behalf of Trefresa Farm Ltd and will go before the council on September 22.