Matfen Hall sold to hospitality firm after more than 100 years of family ownership

Matfen Hall in the North East has been sold to a hospitality firm, ending a historic connection with the Blackett family who have owned the property for over 100 years.

The hotel and wedding venue, which first became a hotel in 1999, has been acquired by Walwick Estate Group and will now join the portfolio that includes boutique hotel and spa, Walwick Hall near Hexham.

David Harrison, chairman of Walwick Estate Group said the company now plans to invest in the venue to ensure its stellar reputation is maintained.

The building that houses Matfen Hall has been owned by the Blackett family since the 1830s, and former owner Sir Hugh, the great-great-great grandson of the man who built the Hall, inherited the property and the rest of family estate in 1968.

In 1999, He spearheaded a project to open a 31-bedroom hotel, which quickly found wide acclaim. In 2004, Sir Hugh and Lady Anna oversaw a major refurbishment programme to increase the bedroom count to 53, and also create a spa and leisure complex.

This investment has continued with a new £200k gym being unveiled last year.

Harrison of Walwick Estate Group said: “Sir Hugh and Lady Blackett have ensured that Matfen Hall has a well-earned and established reputation as an outstanding hotel, spa, golf, wedding and conference venue throughout the UK and beyond.

“It has an even longer history as a stunning venue and location with a rich North East heritage and has maintained its natural elegance while being modernised.

“We are delighted with the addition of Matfen Hall to the Walwick Estate Group, which goes from strength to strength. Matfen Hall sits perfectly alongside our other naturally beautiful and luxurious venues. Our aim is to continue Sir Hugh and Lady Blackett’s work of retaining Matfen Hall’s history while securing its future as a top destination for decades to come.”

Walwick Estate Group also comprises Chesters Stables luxury suites and properties in the Caribbean.