Matfen Hall to stay closed until March for ‘major’ hotel refurbishment

Matfen Hall in the north east is to remain closed until March to carry out ‘major’ refurbishment works across the hotel.

The hotel and wedding venue was sold to Walwick Estate Group in August, ending a historic connection with the Blackett family who had owned the property for over 100 years.

Now the Group has announced that it will stayed closed after December 3, when England’s lockdown ends, until March 2021 to work on a renovation.

Its golf courses will reopen when government guidelines allow next month.

In a statement, Walwick Estate Group said: “We’d like to thank you all for your unwavering support this last year, and for welcoming us so warmly into the business.

“With this in mind, we’re excited to announce that we’ve made the decision to carry out an exciting, major refurbishment of the hotel.

“Because of this, Matfen Hall will remain temporarily closed until March 2021 as we work on an incredible new refurbishment.

“We regard this as a very exciting time for the future of Matfen Hall and look forward with anticipation to our reopening.

“We strongly believe that the next few months will be worth the wait and we look forward to welcoming you back to see our magnificent new look in 2021.”

The building that houses Matfen Hall has been owned by the Blackett family since the 1830s, and former owner Sir Hugh, the great-great-great grandson of the man who built the Hall, inherited the property and the rest of family estate in 1968.

In 1999, He spearheaded a project to open a 31-bedroom hotel, which quickly found wide acclaim. In 2004, Sir Hugh and Lady Anna oversaw a major refurbishment programme to increase the bedroom count to 53, and also create a spa and leisure complex.

This investment has continued with a new £200k gym being unveiled last year.