MEET THE SPONSOR: Profitroom

Profitroom has come on board to sponsor the Industry Titans category for the 2021 Boutique Hotelier Power List.

The award-winning, cloud based technology SaaS provider, which delivers a range of tech and marketing solutions to more than 3,500 leisure hotels and resorts across the world, is supporting the outstanding figures of the hospitality industry who have lead from the front during this pandemic year, named in the Power List 2021.

Profitroom has a client portfolio that includes some of the most high-profile brands in hospitality.



Headquartered in Poland, and with further offices in the UK, Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Profitroom’s core offering is centred on maximising hoteliers’ profits by delivering innovative technologies, accompanied by intelligent solutions and services, as it looks to streamline sales processes, drive direct bookings and increase revenues.



Using an integrated portfolio of conversion-led solutions that includes its Booking Engine 360 with built-in CRM, a Channel Manager and results-driven digital marketing expertise, Profitroom combines these elements to formulate a strategic approach to maximise the chances of success.



With more than 12 years of experience of creating truly innovative hospitality technological products and solutions, Profitroom is a market leader in its field, and is able to call upon extensive industry expertise to deliver results that make a real difference to hotels.

Published in April in the bumper edition of the monthly magazine, the Power List will honour the market’s most deserving individuals and pay tribute to their contributions over the past year.

Now in its fifth year, The Power List is aimed at recognising the people at owner and manager level who play a major part in shaping the way that their hotels look and how staff operate in their business.

This includes owners, operators, managers and senior executives of boutique, independent and lifestyle hotels, or any other key decision-maker in the UK hotel business.

The top individuals are split into five categories and recognise Young Trailblazers, Business Leaders, Industry Titans, Market Marvels and Unsung Heroes.

The nomination process is now open and will close in four weeks’ time, on March 15.

For more information, please visit www.profitroom.com or contact Samantha Williams, Profitroom’s UK Market Owner, via Samantha.williams@profitroom.com or by calling 07900 002080.

