Meetings Industry Association publishes best practice guide for event organisers

The Meetings Industry Association (mia) has issued its latest best practice guidance for venues and business meetings and event organisers, as restrictions continue to ease across the UK.

The comprehensive guidance, which has been issued following the government’s publication of non-mandatory advice, encourages venues and organisers to continue asking event attendees to wear face masks, while also keeping in place cleaning protocols and risk management practices.

From business plans, sales, showrounds and contracts to cleanliness, F&B, delegate safety and staff welfare, the latest of the mia’s comprehensive suite of recovery resources has been designed to reinforce the association’s calls for consistency across the sector and to drive confidence.

Jane Longhurst, chief executive of the mia said: “With England recently entering step 4 of the government roadmap and restrictions easing across the UK, there has been much anticipation for a return to more standard procedures and practices. Without mandatory government guidance however, there will naturally be differences in service standards and the implementation of COVID-Secure protocols across different venues and organisations.

“We know that the sector is diligent, acts responsibly and maintains the highest of service standards, and that it will continue to proceed with caution through this next transition. However, now is time to proceed not just with caution, but consistency, and we therefore felt it was crucial for us to issue best practice guidance to the sector as we look to assure both government and the public that even in instances of increased cases, we as a sector can provide confidence to event bookers and delegates.”

To view and download the best practice guidance, visit: https://www.mia-uk.org/Safety-Resources