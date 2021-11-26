Meldrum House Country Hotel launch largest domed drinks bar in the UK

Meldrum House Country Hotel in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire has launched a domed sky bar, which it claims is the largest of its kind in the UK.

Hosting up to 40 guests at one time, the Titan Sky Bar is found next to the hotel’s 800 year old Cave Bar and is named after one of the largest moons in the solar system. It comes equipped with heaters and air conditioning to combat all weather. During the day, the glass surface bathes guests in natural light, while come evening, the bar displays coloured shooting lights which mimic a starry night.

Operations Manager Nicola Downie explains: “Titan Sky Bar will complement our dining domes experience. Guests will get a bespoke drinks experience with spectacular views of our iconic manor house, surrounding countryside and the sky above. We will be theming the bar every season and serving newly curated cocktails, premium spirits, craft beers and a hand chosen selection of wine and soft drinks as well as appetisers for guests before or after lunch and dinner.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The move comes after Meldrum House previously invested in four luxury dining domes after the first national lockdown, a feat which won them ‘Best Recovery Initiative’ at the 2020 Boutique Hotelier Awards.

Since their launch, over 14,000 people have dined in the private domes and the hotel has a waiting list for them at weekends.

Titan Sky Bar is open for guests and non-residents on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12-10.30pm or can be hired exclusively as an event space from Monday to Thursday at either 12-4pm or 6-10pm.