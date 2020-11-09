Meliá Hotels ploughs ahead with expansion plan as Innside Newcastle prepares to launch

Spain’s largest hotel group Meliá Hotels International has announced that its Innside brand is to expand into Newcastle, with a new property scheduled to open on December 14.

The brand is ploughing ahead with growth, opening the 161-bedroom hotel in the historical Quayside, complete with five meeting spaces targeting the business traveller.

Newcastle’s largest meeting space, which can be divided into three, is named ‘The Keelmen Suite’, given the hotel’s close proximity to the River Tyne – The Keelmen of Tyne and Wear transported coal from the banks of both rivers.

The fourth meeting space is named ‘The Hawks Room’ in homage to the Hawks company that constructed the striking High Level Bridge across the River Tyne.

The Open Living Lounge will comprise an open plan lobby plus a destination restaurant.

Designed by Faulknerbrowns Architects, Innside Newcastle will take architectural inspiration from iconic local landmarks such as the Tyne’s bridges.

Single-use paper and plastic have been eliminated throughout all properties with sustainable amenities available in all rooms, along with 100% eco-friendly bedlinens and towels.

Innside by Meliá has hotels in 28 locations, spread across 10 countries with 13 additional properties in the pipeline.

Upcoming new openings include Innside Liverpool and Innside Lisbon.