Meliá Hotels to make Scottish debut with new Glasgow property

Spanish hotel brand Meliá Hotels is set to make its first foray into Scotland with a new 149-room Glasgow hotel.

The brand’s Glasgow debut was originally set for the end of 2017, with an Innside property slated to open in the former British Telecom headquarters on Argyll Street.

After plans fell through, Meliá proposed the upcoming hotel on Vincent Street, which has now been accepted by the council.

Story continues below Advertisement

Glasgow Times reported that the new property will bring over 40 new jobs to the city.

It will also include a restaurant, lounge and bar, open to guests and the public.

The building, originally designed as a hotel nearly 150 years ago, was more recently a Royal Bank of Scotland office block.

The Category B-listed building will also get a three-storey extension as part of the overhaul.