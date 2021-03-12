Methodist Guild Holidays instructs sale of Treloyhan Manor Hotel for £1.75m

Savills, on behalf of the joint administrators of Methodist Guild Holidays Limited, has been instructed to market the freehold of Treloyhan Manor Hotel, Carbis Bay, St Ives, for £1.75m.

The hotel comprises 39 bedrooms spread across three floors, plus six staff rooms which have potential to be converted into additional letting accommodation. There is also a lounge, dining room, library and games room.

Methodist Guild Holidays, which trades as Christian Guild, fell into administration in January this year, after struggling through the pandemic. The group operated three sites in the UK, Sidholme hotel near Exeter and Willersley Castle in Matlock, alongside Treloyhan Manor.

Story continues below Advertisement

The sale presents the opportunity for a new buyer to capitalise on the expected tourism boost for Cornwall from the G7 Summit, which is being hosted at Carbis Bay Hotel in June.

James Greenslade, Director in the Hotel Capital Markets team at Savills, says: “St Ives is a popular seaside town surrounded by sandy beaches and beautiful scenery, which is ideal to capture the growing staycation market and the expected surge of domestic holidaymakers this summer. Demand for assets in holiday destinations remain strong and we expect there to be significant interest in this Manor Hotel.”

Treloyhan Manor was originally been constructed in 1892 as a private house by Edward Hain, a Cornish shipping magnate.