Michael Bonsor, Managing director, Rosewood London

Rosewood London has helped make Holborn trendy again.

The luxury 306-bedroom hotel, plus chic British brasserie, the Holborn Dining Room, has put the London borough back on the map, creating a destination in its own right. Integral to this is managing director Michael Bonsor who has been with the hotel since the very start of its journey. He’s been key to driving change ever since joining as hotel manager in 2013 from Claridge’s and has worked tirelessly to learn the intricacies of making a hotel located off the beaten track work amongst some tough competition in the capital.

The awards followed soon after opening, including high-profile gongs such as AA Hotel of the Year and Opening of the Year in 2014 as the Rosewood quickly became one of the greatest success stories in hospitality.

Key to this has been the popularity of the Rosewood’s F&B options, Holborn Dining Room and Scarfes Bar, as well as the Mirror Room, private dining rooms and various pop-ups in the courtyard. Each one has found fame amongst the community and surrounded by a dozen influential international business HQs, from Metro Bank to Sainsbury’s, it found its sweet spot.