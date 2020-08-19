Michael Caines Collection appoints group executive chef after Rick Stein restaurant acquisition

Chef and hotel owner Michael Caines has announced the appointment of Liam Finnegan as group executive chef of the Michael Caines Collection, following the acquisition of former Rick Stein restaurant in Cornwall.

Finnegan joins the Collection, which includes luxury hotel, Lympstone Manor, from September 8, moving from his role of head chef at The Castle Hotel in Taunton where he has been for the last eight years.

Prior to this he was under Michael’s tutelage at Gidleigh Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

Alongside Lympstone Manor, The Michael Caines Collection also comprises The Cove at Maenporth, and two new projects in Porthleven and Exmouth.

Reflecting on the appointment, Liam Finnegan says: “I have been watching the brand grow from afar with admiration and I’m really excited with the appointment. I can’t wait to start building relationships with the team and customers alike and ultimately cook some fantastic food.”

Chef Michael Caines says: “It is great to have Liam join as Group Executive Chef for the Michael Caines Collection. Liam joins us at an exciting time with the impending opening of Porthleven and in advance of the Exmouth project due to open early 2021, bringing the total collection to four sites. I’m excited to be working closely with Liam across the multiple properties and further developing the Michael Caines dining concept.”