Michael Shepherd to retire as General Manager of Hilton Park Lane after 40 years

Michael Shepherd will retire from his position as General Manager of London Hilton on Park Lane this April, after an almost 40 year career with Hilton.

Shepherd is the longest serving General Manager at the flagship Hilton property.

He initially started working at London Hilton on Park Lane in the 1970s as a management trainee and receptionist, and worked in various international roles before being appointed General Manager at London Hilton on Park Lane in 2003.

Story continues below Advertisement

Michael Shepherd will be succeeded by Matthew Mullan, whose career with Hilton has spanned over 30 years.

Mullan has worked at Hilton hotels across the globe, including Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Hilton Barbados Resort, Hilton Malta, and Hilton Sharm Al Sheik, as well as working with DoubleTree and Curio Collection by Hilton.

Mullan commented: “I am delighted to take on this new role at the iconic London Hilton on Park Lane, an award-winning hotel and London landmark. Having joined Hilton over thirty years ago it is a privilege to lead this hotel, which was the first of Conrad Hilton’s properties to open in the UK.

“We have a host of exciting news and developments this year as well as the 60th anniversary in 2023. I look forward to working with this excellent team, and to continue to build on the rich history and the hotel’s world-class hospitality”.

Shepherd added: “It’s been an absolute privilege to be part of the Hilton family and to have seen the London Hilton on Park Lane prosper since opening in 1963. We have stood tall but never still, and I am incredibly proud of what the team has achieved. I wish Matthew all the very best in his new role as the hotel embarks on the start of an exciting transformation.”

London Hilton on Park Lane is currently undergoing an extensive renovation of its first floor to launch a “new era” of events for the hotel. Following the completion of the Grand Ballroom, pre-function areas and Executive Lounge in April, the hotel will move to the guest rooms and ground floor restaurant, bar, café and lobby in 2023. The hotel will be re-positioned mid-2023 with final completion in 2024.