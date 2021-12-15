Michelin chef returns to Leamington Spa’s Mallory Court after 20 years

Chef Simon Haigh has returned to Mallory Court Hotel and Spa as chef director, 20 years after garnering a Michelin star for the restaurant in 2001, which it held for a decade.

The hotel’s restaurant, The Dining Room, currently holds 3 AA Rosettes and serves a constantly evolving menu, which focuses on innovative, contemporary dishes created using carefully sourced seasonal produce.

To mark Haigh’s return, the restaurant will serve a five-course, daily-changing ‘Tastes of the Season’ menu throughout the festive period.

Dishes you might find on the menu include traditional Christmas roasts or Highland wagyu beef and venison, with vegan and vegetarian options also available.

Simon Haigh

Haigh said: “I am excited to be back at Mallory Court again. We cook with the seasons and change the menu every day. I like the seasonality of things – the produce not only tastes better but it is more sustainable and you have less food waste.”

Nick Hanson, General Manager of Mallory Court, added: “We are delighted Simon has returned. He is one of the most respected fine dining chefs in the UK and his food is a big draw.

“We know people enjoying coming to Mallory Court for special occasions and the gastronomic experience, not just in the restaurant but in our private dining rooms. We write the menu every day and it really is something extra special to celebrate Christmas and New Year.”

Haigh won his first Michelin star as head chef at Scotland’s Inverlochy Castle near Fort William in Inverness-shire, then joined Seaham Hall hotel in Northumberland, where he gained three AA rosettes.

He has also worked at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

Mallory Court Hotel and Spa is part of the Eden hotel group, which also includes The Arden Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, The Greenway Hotel and Spa in Cheltenham, Brockencote Hall in Kidderminster and Bovey Castle in Devon.