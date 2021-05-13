Michelin-starred chef Alyn Williams wins £57,000 for unfair dismissal case against The Westbury

Mihcelin-starred chef Alyn Williams has been awarded £57,000 in damages after winning an unfair dismissal case against his former employer The Westbury hotel in Mayfair.

Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Williams had been treated unfairly by the hotel when he was dismissed from his position as chef patron in October 2019 after eight years of service.

He was sacked without any notice period or payment for his notice period after he privately entertained friends and their children on a Sunday lunchtime when the restaurant was closed. He appealed the decision, highlighting that all food and drink at the meal was provided by him personally and that no damage or loss was suffered by the hotel, before deciding to take legal action.

Late last year an employment tribunal heard that Williams’ contract at the hotel had been terminated on the grounds of gross misconduct. However the judge ruled that the chef had been dismissed unfairly after the restaurant had allowed Williams to host similar private parties in the past without taking issue.

Tribunal Judge Pavel Klimov described the disciplinary procedure as a ‘side show’ and concluded that the managers were acting because of what hotel owner Azad Cola wanted rather than because Williams was guilty of misconduct.

Williams, who earned £116,000 a year, has now been awarded £57,176 at a remedy hearing, with the chef arguing that as well losing out on his normal salary, he would have been furloughed with the rest of the staff at The Westbury during the pandemic if still employed, and would also have received a Christmas bonus.