Michelin starred Walnut Tree Inn introduces handful of new self-catering cottages

Michelin starred Walnut Tree Inn in Abergavenny has introduced a series of new self-catering cottages to enable the business to open from April 12.

Caradog Cottages, owned by the Griffiths family who run Walnut Tree Inn and Angel Hotel near the Brecon Beacons, have been equipped with kitchens and facilities to ensure they are self-contained an can open in line with government rules next month.

There are a total of eight cottages – four in Abergavenny and three situated next to The Walnut Tree, and one in the village of Llanvetherine.



William Griffiths whose family owns Caradog Cottages says: “With the pandemic and restrictions on hospitality and travel, we have decided to make our cottages self catering, so that we can open these sooner that the rest of the businesses and so that they appeal to a wider audience.”

The Angel Hotel is a family-run hotel located in the centre of Abergavenny, South Wales and was named “Welsh Hotel of the Year 2020’ by the Good food Guide. The hotel was acquired by the Griffiths family in 2002.

The Walnut Tree Inn is a Michelin-starred restaurant by chef Shaun Hill, who joined in 2008.