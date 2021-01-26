Michelin stars revealed for 2021 with The Connaught, Exclusive Collection and Grantley Hall among winners

The Michelin Guide last night revealed its latest cohorts via a virtual ceremony, with hotels such as The Connaught, Grantley Hall and Pennyhill Park part of the Exclusive Collection, among the winners for the 2021 guide for Great Britain and Ireland.
In a ceremony that took place via a video link broadcast from the UK and France and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, 45 venues were celebrated for their entries into the guide, with the top winners of the night Hélène Darroze for her restaurant, Hélène Darroze at the Connaught, and Clare Smyth, for Core by Clare Smyth, who both received three Michelin stars.
Three London restaurants – A Wong, Da Terra and Restaurant Story – were all awarded two stars.
Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire secured the hotel its first Michelin star, having opened just 18 months ago.
Latymer, the fine-dining restaurant at Exclusive Collection’s Pennyhill Park in Surrey, was awarded a star less than a year after welcoming head chef Steve Smith, while the group’s Wiltshire property, The Manor House in Castle Combe retained its star for its fifth consecutive year.
Danny Pecorelli, managing director at the Exclusive Collection, comments: “We are so delighted to learn that the Michelin guide has recognised Steve Smith’s talents, in awarding his vision of Latymer a star such a short time after he took the helm of the restaurant, alongside Rob Potter’s continued success and commitment to Bybrook at The Manor House.”
Michelin also announced 16 new Bib Gourmands entries, with restaurants from London to Dublin awarded.
Also new for the 2021 Guide was the introduction of ‘green stars’, which saw Restaurants in England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland commended for their sustainable practices, with a new green symbol given to these winners to highlight their achievements.
The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and Henry Robertson at Palé Hall were among the recipients of this new accolade.
Despite the pandemic and the closures across the hospitality sector, Michelin was determined to carry on as normal with the guide, which will be published as a digital format only for the first time.
Michelin had started inspecting restaurants in August 2019, which it says meant much of the work had been completed prior to the first lockdowns in March 2020.
The full list of Green Stars below:
England
Angela’s, Margate
Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton
Black Swan, Oldstead
Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick
Daylesford Organic Farm, Daylesford
Hypha, Chester
L’Enclume, Cartmel
New Yard, Trelowarren
Oxo Tower Brasserie, Southwark, London
Petersham Nurseries Café, Richmond, London
Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
River Cottage Kitchen, Axminster
Silo, Hackney, London
The Dining Room – Whatley Manor, Malmesbury
The Ethicurean, Wrington
The Small Holding, Kilndown
Tredwells, Strand and Covent Garden, London
Where the Light Gets In, Stockport
Scotland
Inver, Strachur
Wales
Henry Robertson – Palé Hall, Llandderfel
Republic of Ireland
Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites, Inishmaan, Aran Islands
Kai, Galway
Loam, Galway