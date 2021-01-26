Michelin stars revealed for 2021 with The Connaught, Exclusive Collection and Grantley Hall among winners

The Michelin Guide last night revealed its latest cohorts via a virtual ceremony, with hotels such as The Connaught, Grantley Hall and Pennyhill Park part of the Exclusive Collection, among the winners for the 2021 guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

In a ceremony that took place via a video link broadcast from the UK and France and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, 45 venues were celebrated for their entries into the guide, with the top winners of the night Hélène Darroze for her restaurant, Hélène Darroze at the Connaught, and Clare Smyth, for Core by Clare Smyth, who both received three Michelin stars.

Three London restaurants – A Wong, Da Terra and Restaurant Story – were all awarded two stars.

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire secured the hotel its first Michelin star, having opened just 18 months ago.

Latymer, the fine-dining restaurant at Exclusive Collection’s Pennyhill Park in Surrey, was awarded a star less than a year after welcoming head chef Steve Smith, while the group’s Wiltshire property, The Manor House in Castle Combe retained its star for its fifth consecutive year.

Danny Pecorelli, managing director at the Exclusive Collection, comments: “We are so delighted to learn that the Michelin guide has recognised Steve Smith’s talents, in awarding his vision of Latymer a star such a short time after he took the helm of the restaurant, alongside Rob Potter’s continued success and commitment to Bybrook at The Manor House.”

Michelin also announced 16 new Bib Gourmands entries, with restaurants from London to Dublin awarded.

Also new for the 2021 Guide was the introduction of ‘green stars’, which saw Restaurants in England, Scotland, Wales & Ireland commended for their sustainable practices, with a new green symbol given to these winners to highlight their achievements.

The Dining Room at Whatley Manor, Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons and Henry Robertson at Palé Hall were among the recipients of this new accolade.

Despite the pandemic and the closures across the hospitality sector, Michelin was determined to carry on as normal with the guide, which will be published as a digital format only for the first time.

Michelin had started inspecting restaurants in August 2019, which it says meant much of the work had been completed prior to the first lockdowns in March 2020.

The full list of Green Stars below:



England

Angela’s, Margate

Belmond Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, Great Milton

Black Swan, Oldstead

Coombeshead Farm, Lewannick

Daylesford Organic Farm, Daylesford

Hypha, Chester

L’Enclume, Cartmel

New Yard, Trelowarren

Oxo Tower Brasserie, Southwark, London

Petersham Nurseries Café, Richmond, London

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

River Cottage Kitchen, Axminster

Silo, Hackney, London

The Dining Room – Whatley Manor, Malmesbury

The Ethicurean, Wrington

The Small Holding, Kilndown

Tredwells, Strand and Covent Garden, London

Where the Light Gets In, Stockport



Scotland

Inver, Strachur



Wales

Henry Robertson – Palé Hall, Llandderfel



Republic of Ireland

Inis Meáin Restaurant and Suites, Inishmaan, Aran Islands

Kai, Galway

Loam, Galway