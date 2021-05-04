Microban 24 Professional: The new disinfectant brand offering up to 24 hour bacteria protection for your business

With a roadmap back to a new normal and the reopening date in sight, businesses across the hospitality industry must prepare to welcome back guests.

The pandemic has had a severe impact on business and customer confidence – especially when it comes to cleanliness and hygiene – and effective cleaning products are some of the best lines of defence to protect customers and staff alike.

Microban 24 Professional is the new disinfectant brand from P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of Procter & Gamble, which offers unrivalled protection against bacteria. The new brand keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches**, and also initially kills enveloped viruses***, including SARS-CoV-2**** and flu virus*****.

As hotels and restaurants reopen their doors to welcome guests back, stopping the spread of viruses and bacteria through touch is a priority for businesses. Microban 24 Professional’s disinfecting products are designed to help businesses prepare for and maintain powerful bacteria protection that lives on, letting hospitality venues focus on keeping their returning customers happy and safe.

The science behind Microban 24 Professional is a powerful formula that combines active antibacterial ingredients to create multi-layered protection on surfaces. As a result, the antibacterial actives stay on the surface for up to 24 hours so they keep killing bacteria, even with multiple contacts throughout the day.

Available in three forms, hotels and restaurants can offer protection against bacteria in their establishments: Microban 24 Professional Disinfectant Spray, Microban 24 Professional Disinfecting Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Microban 24 Professional Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner.

UK & Ireland Country Sales Lead, Greg Elmore at P&G Professional, said: “Everyday touches are a normal and unavoidable part of daily life, especially in the hospitality industry – from opening doors, to emptying the bins, each of these touches could spread viruses and bacteria around an establishment.

“At a time when we are more aware of the viruses and bacteria around us than ever before, the hospitality industry is looking for cleaning and disinfecting products that they can rely on and Microban 24 offers exactly that, delivering powerful bacteria protection that lives on.”

Microban 24 Professional is designed for use on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces, such as door handles, desks, bins and cupboards. When used as directed, you can rest assured that Microban 24 Professional will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from your surfaces and continue to protect them for up to 24 hours, touch after touch******.

The Microban 24 Professional product lineup is available now from major Cash & Carry stores and distributors nationwide, including Booker, Makro, Bidfood and Alliance.

In light of this launch, P&G Professional and the B&B Association are hosting a free educational webinar on Tuesday 11th May at 10:00am to provide professionals with valuable guidance and practical advice from leading industry experts for when reopening doors.

P&G Professional x B&B Association – ‘A Safe Stay: How to Reopen to Guests Successfully’ on Tuesday 11th May at 10:00. Please click here to register.

*sponsored post