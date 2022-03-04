Staff member at York’s Middletons hotel subjected to ‘horrifying and unprovoked’ attack

A staff member at Middletons Hotel in York was subjected to a ‘horrifying, random and unprovoked’ attack by a burglar, according to the property’s General Manager.

Adam Wardale said that a member of his team was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday 16 February, after a man forced entry into the hotel on Cromwell Road.

Wardale is working closely with the police to find the perpetrator and this week North Yorkshire Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the burglary.

The assailant put his male victim in a headlock, as well as punching and pushing him.

The attacker then proceeded to throw a computer monitor, keyboard, mouse, a sign in a metal frame and a chair at the victim, causing one of the chair’s legs to break.

The victim was said to be severely shaken up after the incident.

Speaking to York Press, Wardale said: “It was a horrifying, really random and unprovoked attack on one of our valued team members who has been with us for a number of years

“He is very shaken up. The wellbeing and safety of our team is our top priority. I am doing everything I can to support him.”

“We have released all of our CCTV and continue to work with the police.”

Wardale also confirmed that the attacker was a random person and not a guest staying at the hotel.

He continued: “It is horrifying to watch that CCTV footage.

“We will continue to assist the police with their enquiries so that they find the person responsible for this awful crime as soon as possible.”

Middletons Hotel is a 56-bedroom property spread over six Grade II-listed buildings. The hotel was family-run for over 40 years, but was purchased by pubco Thwaites in April 2021.