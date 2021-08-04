Miller Howe Hotel made famous by celebrity chef sold off £2.85m guide price

Miller Howe Hotel in Windermere, the country house hotel made famous by celebrity chef John Tovey, has been sold off a guide price of £2.85m.

The hotel in the Lake District first opened as a hotel for business in 1971 by local born Tovey, who invested £53k in the project.

By 1989, Tovey’s chefing career was at its peak, with best-selling books and a popular television series under his belt, and the hotel and restaurant increased in value as a result.

Miller Howe went up for sale in 2017 and the three-star hotel has now been acquired by a local businessman for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel comprises 15 bedrooms, a 2 AA rosette restaurant and residents’ bar and conservatory, plus Miller Howe Cottage on site.

After Tovey retired in 1998, the three-star property was sold to Charles Garside, former editor of The European newspaper and now assistant editor at The Daily Mail, who managed the business with his brother and sister-in-law before selling it onto the Ainscough family.

Julian Troup, head of UK Hotels Agency at Colliers, commented: “Miller Howe is arguably the most high-profile and prestigious small country house hotel in the Lake District National Park, offering unrivalled views over Lake Windermere.

“Its landmark status and outstanding location resulted in a strong level of both domestic and international prospective buyers, who were prepared to reflect the potential and real estate value in their assessment of the opportunity.”

The property has come full circle with Julian Troup handling the sale to a local businessman around 20 years after he sold the property on behalf of John Tovey in 1998.