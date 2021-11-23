Milton Keynes Hotel La Tour to feature county’s highest restaurant

Following a £39 million investment, Hotel La Tour is set to open in Milton Keynes in April 2022 and will feature the county’s highest restaurant.

The 14th-floor restaurant and sky bar is accessed via a glass lift and offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic vistas over Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. With room for 180 covers, the restaurant will serve an all-day menu of contemporary and seasonal British dishes, while the adjacent bar will specialise in both classic and modern cocktails, alongside fine wines, Champagnes and locally sourced brews.

Hotel La Tour Milton Keynes will feature 261 bedrooms and suites, all of which boast floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Milton Keynes Central or Campbell Park. In-room technology includes Ultra HD TVs, Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

The hotel’s first floor is a dedicated conference and events space, complete with nine hi-tech rooms, which all offer natural light. A fully licensed wedding space is also available, which includes access to a private outdoor terrace.

Managing Director Mark Stuart commented: “We are incredibly excited to open Hotel La Tour in Milton Keynes. Our aim is to deliver best in class, providing visitors, locals and hotel guests with a unique perspective of Milton Keynes and world-class amenities. Encapsulating the town’s aspiration to be better by design, we have worked hard to create an aesthetically pleasing and sustainable building that delivers on luxury as well as functionality. We are committed to supporting the growth of Milton Keynes’ economy and this investment demonstrates our confidence in its strength.”