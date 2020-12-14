Minister for Hospitality campaign smashes 100,000 signature target

Robin Hutson’s #seatatthetable campaign has smashed through its target of securing 100,000 signatures, meaning the petition is one step closer to getting its voice heard in parliament.

The 30-day social media campaign, which started last week, was designed to drum up support for the creation of a Minister of Hospitality role, which would enable the hospitality industry to have a proper ‘seat at the table’ when discussions take place in parliament.

Hutson, who operates the seven-strong Pig group and Limewood hotel, said that if 2020 highlighted anything, it was ‘how little the government understands the complexities and power of the sector’ and how vital hospitality is for employment and to the nation’s happiness and overall mental health.

Story continues below Advertisement

In parliament, representation for hospitality is currently split between two crowded government departments: the department for business, energy and industrial strategy and the department for digital, culture, media and sport.

A Minister of Hospitality would be the champion and guardian of the sector in parliament, promoting the importance of the economic, social and employment contribution of the industry to society.

Now the petition has garnered support far and wide, with over 143,000 signatures on the petition as of this morning.

The petition still needs your support, so please do sign HERE

The next step will be getting the petition to be ‘debated in parliament’, although details on what this exactly means are yet to be revealed.