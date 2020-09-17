Mitchells and Butlers bids to buy former Bank in Sheffield for £2.36m hotel project

Hospitality giant Mitchells and Butlers is bidding to convert a former Halifax bank in Sheffield into a new hotel and restaurant, if acquisition plans are given the go ahead.

The company hopes to transform the old bank on Surrey Street which is currently unoccupied into a new 20-bedroom hotel and restaurant, to be operated as part of the Innkeeper’s Collection lodge brand.

The restaurant will become a Miller and Carter Steakhouse with 187 covers.

Mitchells and Butlers was originally granted planning permission for the scheme in March and hopes to complete the purchase of the site by the end of September.

The £2.36m project at the historic building, which dates back to 1893, would then begin.

The complete Mitchells and Butlers portfolio comprises over 15 pub and restaurant brands, including Harvester, Ember Inns, Toby Carvery and Orchid Pubs.