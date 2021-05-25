Moddershall Oaks expands with new restaurant as hotel continues to invest

Moddershall Oaks in Staffordshire has continued its expansion with the introduction of a new restaurant, The Oak House.

The hotel has continued to invest in its facilities and has refurbished its former Lakeside restaurant into the new eatery, complete with balcony bar and private dining space, which will open on July 1.

The Oak House opened for the first time to the public on May 17 and is headed up by head chef Colin Aldridge.

The new restaurant has also introduced several new menus, including an all-day menu, children’s menu, vegan menu and two afternoon team menus. The balcony bar will also be offer a brunch menu on Fridays and Saturdays.

Director Penny Weston adds: “We are incredibly privileged to have been able to refurbish the restaurant area as this had been a goal for many years. With a new luxurious and elegant dining area, along with a fresh menu, this will help position The Oak House as not only, Moddershall Oaks’ spa restaurant, but an independent dining experience for local non-spa guests.”

Moddershall Oaks first opened in 2000 and has been owned by the same family ever since.