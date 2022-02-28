Low Wood Bay appoints new Deputy General Manager

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa in the Lake District has appointed experienced operations management specialist Mohamed Serag to the role of Deputy General Manager.

Originally from Cairo and fluent in both English and Arabic, Serag has enjoyed a long career in the hospitality and catering industry, working in four- and five-star luxury hotels across the Middle East and Europe.

Previous roles in food and beverage and operations management have included household names such as Four Seasons Hotels in Cairo, Sharm El-Sheikh and Hampshire, Fairmont, IHG and the Oxfordshire Golf Hotel and Spa.

Serag brings extensive event management experience to his new role. He was given a certificate of appreciation by The White House for his support of a US Presidential visit to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2003, as well as helping to organise a summit hosted by King Abdullah with 35 kings and presidents present among the 3,000 delegates in attendance.

Mohamed has also led operations for the opening of various hotels including the Fairmont Makah, one of the world’s tallest buildings.

He was also a member of the opening team for the Alexandria Library in Egypt in 2002.

Serag commented: “I’m really thrilled about this latest step in my career. Relocating from the South to one of the most beautiful places in the UK, and indeed Europe, is an exciting move for my family.

“I’m looking forward to helping the hotel group maintain Low Wood Bay’s position as a

leading Lake District venue.”

Nevil Jeffery, General Manager at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa, added: “Mohamed Serag is an accomplished professional with extensive hospitality management and leadership experience and an international outlook.

“We look forward to his contribution here in taking the venue to even greater heights in terms of staff development and giving our guests memorable stays and great service.”