Molton Brown celebrates 50 years of creating ‘mindful luxury’

British beauty brand Molton Brown has been crafting mindful luxury for customers for half a century.

As it marks its 50th anniversary this year, and with more than three decades of experience in the hotel sector, the brand is poised to help hotel partners deliver premium experiences tailored to the desires of the modern consumer.

Since its foundation as a salon on London’s South Molton Street in 1971, Molton Brown has been imbued with a sense of conscious care and commitment – both for its customers and for the wider world.

As the brand’s co-founder Carol Burnstein put it: “We knew we only wanted the best and knew what the best meant.”

This commitment manifests itself in a constant drive to deliver a luxury experience in a sustainable manner. Today, the brand proudly keeps alive the spirit of its founders and continues to push the boundaries with a set of evolving sustainability commitments including being 100% vegetarian, cruelty-free and crafting all its collections in England to ensure the highest quality standards.

This sense of care and commitment is also apparent in Molton Brown’s hotel amenities assortment, which includes the Luxury Collection and the 1971 Collection; the latter of which is 100% vegan and celebrates the brand’s artisan heritage. Molton Brown’s devotion to delivering its services with a conscious care for the world is also evident in its dispensing solutions including its new Signature Dispenser for hotels; installing just one Signature Dispenser prevents more than 18,250 bottles and 137kg of plastic being sent to landfill every year*.

To deliver a truly exceptional bathing experience, every Molton Brown hotel fragrance shares the same formulas as the retail collections. It is this dedication to quality which sets them apart and is reflected throughout the wide array of other hotel services the brand offers, including VIP Gifting and a Room-to-Retail service.

As Carol Burnstein said: “We were always very mindful of every little detail; from what goes into the product itself, to the packaging and the service. You have to look after the customer, they come first.”

Half a century on, those words still ring true today.

www.moltonbrown.co.uk

*Based on Molton Brown data of 30ml bottles used annually in a typical 100-room luxury hotel

