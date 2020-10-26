Mondrian brand to return to London as sbe takes over management of former Curtain Hotel

Accor and sbe have announced an agreement to turn luxury London hotel, The Curtain, into a Mondrian hotel in a collaboration with the building’s owner the Reuben brothers.

The move will mark the return of the Mondrian brand to London when the new hotel launches in spring 2021 and will be the sixth hotel in the portfolio.

The Mondrian brand exited London in January 2019 as sbe handed over the reins of the 359-bedroom Mondrian London hotel to the Lore Group.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Curtain was previously managed by founder Michael Achenbaum until September this year when he was forced to step aside after the economic impact of Covid-19 put an ‘incredible strain’ on the firm.

Now under its new management, the property will now undergo a refurbishment which will see its 120 bedrooms rebranded and a new ‘culinary experience’ by chef Dani Garcia introduced. This will be the first time the chef has opened a dining space with sbe in London.

The hotel also comprises a rooftop pool and restaurant Lido, spa, screening room, plus drinking den Billy’s Bar and open music space.

The current Curtain Members Club will continue to operate under its current name.

The move also represents the next step in sbe’s plan to open 10 additional Mondrian hotels by 2022, including sites in Germany, Singapore and Thailand.

sbe chief operating officer Chadi Farhat said, “I am very proud to be working with Reuben Brothers and Accor to take over such a prestigious property and to bring Mondrian back to London. The city has been and will continue to be such a thriving market for our lifestyle hospitality offerings, and I am very excited to reestablish Mondrian as one of London’s most innovative and glamorous destinations for hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travelers alike.”

Reuben Brothers said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and sbe to open a flagship Mondrian hotel in London. It demonstrates a firm belief in London continuing to be one of the most vibrant capitals in the world highlighting Shoreditch in particular, and shows a commitment to the dynamic lifestyle hospitality sector in which the Mondrian brand is so prominent”.

Founder Michael Achenbaum opened six-storey The Curtain in 2017 after £70m, four-year construction project. He then sold the hotel to the Reuben brothers in 2018, and entered into a long-term management agreement with the duo.