Mondrian London to open this September

Fans of the Mondrian will not have to wait much longer for the brand’s return to London as the new hotel in Shoreditch looks set to open this September.

The Accor brand will make its much-anticipated comeback to the capital after a major overhaul and redesign of the former Curtain hotel, unveiled in a few months’ time.

The Mondrian brand exited London in January 2019 as sbe handed over the reins of the 359-bedroom Mondrian London hotel along the South Bank to the Lore Group.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mondrian Shoreditch will be home to Bibo by Dani Garcia in his first London restaurant.

Garcia, an Andalusian chef, is best known for his eponymous three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Marbella, which he closed in 2019.

Bibo will operate alongside all-day café and cocktail bar – Christina’s and private members rooftop space, Altitude Rooftop, which has been ‘reimagined’ in the Mondrian style.

There will also be 120 newly-redesigned bedrooms, including 13 suites, private room and bar The Screening Room and the return of the Curtain Members Club.

Accor acquired sbe’s hotel brands in Q4 2020 and earlier this year announced its planned joint venture with Ennismore, which will see the creation of ‘one of the world’s largest and fastest growing lifestyle operators’ later this summer.

Mondrian Shoreditch London will mark the return of the Mondrian brand to London when the new hotel launches in spring and will be the sixth property in the global portfolio.

The building is owned by the Reuben brothers.