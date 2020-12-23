Mondrian Shoreditch London

Late last year, Accor and sbe announced an agreement to turn luxury London hotel, The Curtain, into a Mondrian hotel in a collaboration with the building’s owner the Reuben brothers.

The move will mark the return of the Mondrian brand to London when the new hotel launches in spring 2021 and will be the sixth hotel in the portfolio.

The Mondrian brand exited London in January 2019 as sbe handed over the reins of the 359-bedroom Mondrian London hotel to the Lore Group.

The Curtain was previously managed by founder Michael Achenbaum until September this year when he was forced to step aside after the economic impact of Covid-19 put an ‘incredible strain’ on the firm.

Now under its new management, the property will now undergo a refurbishment which will see its 120 bedrooms rebranded and a new ‘culinary experience’ by chef Dani Garcia introduced. This will be the first time the chef has opened a dining space with sbe in London.

The hotel also comprises a rooftop pool and restaurant Lido, spa, screening room, plus drinking den Billy’s Bar and open music space.

The current Curtain Members Club will continue to operate under its current name.

The move also represents the next step in sbe’s plan to open 10 additional Mondrian hotels by 2022, including sites in Germany, Singapore and Thailand.