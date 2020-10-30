More than 100 UK hotels sign up to HOSPA’s #SleepOverToHelpTurnover campaign

More than 100 UK hotels have signed up to the #SleepOverToHelpTurnover campaign, which looks to generate public support for the hospitality industry during the ongoing pandemic.

Following the campaign’s launch on the October 1, more than 100 hotels, including several hotel groups and a mix of three-, four- and five-star hotels, have committed their support to the campaign, which has been spearheaded by HOSPA, the Hospitality Professionals Association.

Some of the rewards for guests that hotels are offering include up to 30% off the booking price, as well as complimentary upgrades, discounted meals, free drinks, free parking and more.

The campaign was launched to try and drive support for hospitality businesses as the industry faces hard-hitting coronavirus restrictions, combined with the traditional drop off in trade of autumn and winter that impacts many operators.

The #SleepOverToHelpTurnover campaign is viewed as a two-way relationship, and seeks to encourage guests to stay over to help hotels boost their turnover, with hotels in turn offering incentives to guests for doing so.

Jane Pendlebury, CEO of HOSPA said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from hotels, who have really embraced the campaign. To have so many sign up shows it’s clearly struck a chord. Equally, we’re seeing a wonderful response from the public, with many of the hotels involved seeing an increase in bookings off the back of it. For instance, the Royal Lancaster London has extended the length of its offer to run until April next year due to the high level of interest they’re seeing – which is great to hear.”

Offers from hotels are listed on the HOSPA website and include groups and independent hotels such as Apex Hotels, Bespoke Hotels, Dalata Hotel Group, Amaris Hospitality, Billesley Manor Hotel and Spa in Warwickshire, Royal Lancaster London, Glenapp Castle in Scotland and more.

The initiative is also being supported by Profitroom.