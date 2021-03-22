More than 1,000 bookings in 7 minutes for The Chester Hotel after Scotland’s reopening revealed

More than 1,000 covers were booked for dining at The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, when reservations went live on Friday following the First Minister’s reopening announcement.

The 72-bedroom, four-star hotel on Queen’s Road in Aberdeen will reopen alfresco dining from April 26 after a three-month closure, with two large marquees on site retained to accommodate more diners.

Last year, The Chester Hotel saw huge success with its outside dining spaces, and served more than 16,000 diners from July to September.

Indoor food and non-alcoholic drinks will be served from May 3, with bedroom bookings also now open from April 30.

Stephen Gow, general manager at The Chester Hotel says: “We think that the enthusiasm for alfresco dining will remain for some considerable time. Even with the vaccination programme, we’re predicting that being outdoors with well-spaced seating will remain popular at least throughout 2021.”

Last week, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the planned roadmap out of lockdown for the country.

The first glimmer of hope for hospitality will be from April 26 when it is expected that all areas under level four restrictions will move down to level three and the sector will start to reopen.

Pubs, cafes and restaurant can open outdoors until 10pm and will be permitted to sell alcohol. Up to six people from three households can meet outside from this date.

Indoor hospitality will also be allowed to reopen, but until 8pm and alcohol will not be allowed. People must meet in groups of up to four people from two households.

Up to 50 people will be able to attend weddings and funerals and gyms will reopen for individual exercise.