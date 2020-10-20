More than 2.1 million applications for hospitality jobs since pandemic began

The UK hospitality industry job board, Caterer.com, has received more than 2.1 million job applications from displaced hospitality workers across the UK since the outbreak of Covid-19.

With the launch of the Government’s new three-tier system of coronavirus restrictions, Caterer.com expects this number to significantly rise in the coming weeks and months, reaching 4 million by Christmas.

Since its launch at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, the Hospitality Redeployment Hub, in partnership with UKHospitality and Hospitality Action, has been helping hospitality staff who’ve been made redundant, lost their job or had their hours cut to find alternative employment within the industry and other sectors until they can return to hospitality again.

So far, more than 160,000 jobs have been listed online across a range of sectors including customer service logistics and cleaning.

In September, more than 1.3 million people visited the Hospitality Redeployment Hub, up from 544,000 in May in the middle of the UK’s lockdown.

While 49,000 new CVs were submitted last month and fresh applicants were up almost 17% from August.

Neil Pattison, director at Caterer.com, said: “Each week we’re seeing a significant increase in visitors and fresh applicants to our site. We expect these numbers to steadily climb as further lockdowns are applied in regions across the UK as part of the Government’s three-tiered system. Whilst more than 2.1 million applications have been submitted so far, as restrictions tighten and furlough comes to an end it’s likely applications could exceed 4 million by Christmas.”