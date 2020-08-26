More than 64 million meals claimed for Eat Out to Help Out as scheme draws to a close

More than 64 million meals have been enjoyed by diners across the country since the launch of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out discount scheme.

A total of 87,000 claims have been made by many of the signed-up businesses, as people ‘back hospitality’ and take advantage of the Monday to Wednesday deal created by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

As the scheme draws to a close on Monday 31 August, new data from OpenTable shows that during Eat Out to Help Out’s third week, the number of customers at UK restaurants over the three-day window was 61% higher than the same period last year.

The average level across Monday to Wednesday in the first and second week were 12% and 41% respectively.

A total of 35 million meals were enjoyed in the second week of the scheme.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Today’s figures continue to show that Brits are backing hospitality – with more than 64 million meals discounted so far, that’s equivalent to nearly every person in the country dining out to protect jobs.

“This scheme has reminded us how much we love to dine out, and in doing so, how this is helping to protect the jobs of nearly 2 million people who work in hospitality.

“I am urging everyone, where they can, to continue to safely enjoy a meal while the scheme remains open.”

There are now 84,000 sign-ups from restaurants for the scheme.