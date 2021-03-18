More than 90% of Focus Hotels record operating profit in 2020 despite pandemic

More than 90% of businesses run by Focus Hotels Management made an operating profit in 2020, despite the challenges of the pandemic year.

The company, which comprises over 1,700 rooms across the UK under management – both branded and unbranded – said within weeks of the first lockdown, many of the hotels had pivoted to provide accommodation for key workers.

With the government’s furlough scheme, redundancies at the 1,500-employee group were also able to be kept to a minimum.

Story continues below Advertisement

The group focused on streamlining the organisation and removing as much unnecessary cost as possible, with general managers across the properties chipping in with every task – from cleaning rooms to cooking meals – which helped profitability.

We have a strong pipeline across the UK and are currently working on opportunities in many of the major cities and leisure destinations.

Lynn Hood, chief operating officer for Focus, said: “Despite all the uncertainty, our owners have still been willing to invest capital over the past year in raising standards even higher at hotels across our portfolio, which is a strong vote of confidence in Focus Hotels Management.

“We’re so excited about being able to open our doors fully again soon, to welcome back our guests and our furloughed employees. To come through a year like 2020 with 90% of businesses returning an operating profit makes us incredibly proud of the inspiring effort by every member of the Focus family.”

Focus Hotels also launched an intimate wedding package, which proved successful.

Hood adds: “We focused our sales efforts into areas we knew we could still accommodate, such as launching an intimate wedding package, which were a highlight of the past year and have been a delight to host.”