Morrisons to start selling to hotels in wholesale business expansion

Supermarket chain Morrisons is to start selling to hotels, restaurants and pubs in a bid to expand its wholesale business, according to reports.

The Times has revealed that the company has inked a deal with Starstock which will enable hospitality businesses to order directly from the Morrisons website.

Under the deal, Morrisons will initially host 1,500 products with hoteliers, restaurateurs and pub groups able to stock their kitchens with products sourced from the UK’s second biggest fresh-food producer.

This is likely to be expanded over the next six to 12 months, according to The Times.

The news comes ahead of a £7bn ‘takeover tussle’ which will see the sale of Morrisons go to auction next month.

Currently private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and a consortium led by Fortress Investment are battling it out for ownership of the chain, but neither have declared final bids, meaning the sale will now go to auction in October.