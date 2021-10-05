The winner of the Most Innovative Marketing Campaign award is Dakota Hotels.

This award features four finalists, all of whom have raised the bar in with savvy marketing ideas and promotional campaigns designed to encourage guest visits.

Dakota Hotels created an incredible campaign which helped increase brand awareness and drive a 302% month on month rise in traffic to its social media sites, culminating in a 100% rise in revenue, entirely organically.

Finalists

Storrs Hall

The Cottage in the Wood, Malvern

Great Fosters



Dakota Hotels