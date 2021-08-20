Mottram Hall looks towards expansion with planning submitted for glamping experience

Mottram Hall in Cheshire has applied for planning permission to construct a new glamping experience within its grounds.

The hotel is seeking consent with Cheshire East Council to build glamping tents on site between May and September each year.

According to the design and access statement submitted with the application, there will be three types of glamping accommodation plus a Tipi-type food and drink space and a ‘chill out / pamper tent’.

Story continues below Advertisement

The glamping would be located to the east of the main hall, partially screened, and small in size and scale.

“There would be no adverse impact on the soft landscaping at the resort,” states the report, adding the units are all high quality.

The application will be decided by a planning officer under delegated authority.

Mottram Hall was last year converted into a Champneys resort after a £10m rebrand project. The launch in September marked the opening of Champneys first property in the north of England.

Spa design studio, Sparcstudio collaborated on the redevelopment, working alongside Champneys owners, Stephen and Dorothy Purdew & group property director Chris Maryon to help create and design the new spa.