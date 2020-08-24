Mottram Hall undergoes £15m makeover to become Champneys resort

Cheshire estate, Mottram Hall has been given a £15m transformation to become part of the Champneys portfolio.

Designed by architects Darling Associates and spa designers Sparcstudio, the hotel will open the first Champneys Spa in the north of England this September as part of the project, with £10m invested into the 33,000 sq ft spa facility renovation.

New facilities include thermal experiences by DaleSauna, a 20m swimming pool, salt steam room, cold room and a gym kitted out with Technogym equipment, with £160k invested.

There are 15 treatment rooms that will use products from Clarins and Elemis and a beauty lounge, plus the UK’s first Champney’s barber shop in situ. There will also be a spa café and spa restaurant.

The new facilities are now open for spa day and stay bookings ahead of its September launch, with a small number of club memberships also available.

Earlier this month, BH reported that Steve Ewing had joined Mottram Hall as it makes it transition into the new Champney’s resort.

He joins from his role at Carden Park, where he has been since January 2019 and during his time oversaw the launch of the hotel’s extensive £10m new spa, which opened at the start of the year.