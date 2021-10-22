Moxy Manchester to open in November with KE Hotels

KE Hotels is to open a new Moxy concept hotel in Manchester this November.

The new hotel will launch in the city’s Spinningfields area in a former hat factory and will comprise 146 bedrooms with Netflix on the TVs, open-wall wardrobes and activated LED guidelights.

There will also be no front desk; instead guests will be encouraged to the bar and served a complimentary cocktail for check in.

Story continues below Advertisement

Bar Moxy is being dubbed as the ‘place to be for work or play’ and will serve drinks and small plates accompanied by music.

Commenting on the opening, director at KE Hotels, Anil Khanna said: “Moxy Manchester City will be a new playground for the neighbourhood and city. Our play and stay concept is a new way of travelling, designed to give guests everything they want at an affordable price.

“We wanted the design of the building to fuse together traditional and contemporary – the exterior is stunning and something very unique, whilst the hotel’s interior will feature nods towards the building’s industrial past. We can’t wait to show Manchester the Moxy lifestyle.”

The property will be operated by Moxy, Marriott’s youngest brand which launched in Italy in 2014, and owned by KE Hotels, an independent hotel owner with three properties in the UK. The company’s other hotels include the Abbey Hotel in Bath, part of Marriott’s Tribute portfolio and a Best Western in Oxford.