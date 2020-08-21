Multi-million aparthotel extension sees Roomzzz relaunch in Newcastle

Roomzzz has re-launched its Newcastle property following a multi-million-pound extension and re-development of the existing building on Clavering Place.

As a result of a project, 74 additional apartments have been added to the property.

Robert Alley, COO of Roomzzz said: “Roomzzz Newcastle has always been a popular property with leisure and business guests alike. The investment has been well spent and the expansion and improvement are incredible. We are pleased to say that despite the pandemic, business for Roomzzz, both here in Newcastle and across the UK is growing and showing positive signs of a decent recovery.”

With the opening of this new aparthotel also comes the creation of five new jobs.

Roomzzz currently operates nine properties across five cities, with a pipeline to get to 2,000 suites across 20 gateway city locations within the next five years.