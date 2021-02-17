Multi-million expansion plan submitted for Stanley House Hotel

A multi-million pound renovation plan has been submitted for Lancashire hotel, Stanley House Hotel, that would see 70 bedrooms and a new spa complex developed at the Ribble Valley site.

The hotel was acquired by Monte Blackburn Ltd in 2020, an investment firm owned by billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who rounded off last year by purchasing Asda from US shopping giant Walmart in a £6.8bn deal.

Now they have revealed plans to extend Grade-II listed Stanley House Hotel with a new 3,000 sq ft spa and leisure facility, and 70 new rooms, banquet hall and ‘extensions to the restaurant and hotel entrance’.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a report to the Ribble Valley Borough Council planners, the applicant said: “The applicant’s intentions are to sensitively enhance and extend the Grade II listed building and hotel operation which requires investment.

“In enhancing the business this will in turn protect the heritage asset and allow its maintenance whilst delivering wide ranging economic benefits.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa had previously acquired the land and property assets of the hotel, only, from Leehand Leisure in October 2019.

The property has 30 bedrooms and was opened in 2004 by the late Fred Walker, co-founder of Walker Steel.

In 2010, the hotel transformed its Mr Fred’s Bar & Lounge with a glass extension overlooking the Ribble Valley.

In September 2012, the hotel completed work on the construction of 18 new bedrooms and a multi-million-pound luxury spa.